FALFURRIAS, Texas (AP) - U.S. Border Patrol agents found a body concealed in a tractor-trailer rig three days after the truck was seized in an immigrant smuggling case.

A Border Patrol statement says the body was found Friday inside the cab of the 18-wheeler stopped Tuesday at the Border Patrol’s Falfurrias Checkpoint on U.S. 281, about 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) north of McAllen, Texas. The initial seizure included the arrest of a smuggling suspect and rescue of a male Mexican national who was locked in the closet of the cab sleeping compartment.

The Brooks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death. The Border Patrol statement did not indicate the gender of the deceased nor how the body went undetected for three days. A follow-up request of the patrol for further details drew no response.