Rep. Carol Shea-Porter announced Friday that she would not seek another term in 2018, citing family reasons.

“This has been a very difficult decision, given how much I have enjoyed serving [the people of New Hampshire] in the House and the fact that the 2018 election is shaping up to be like 2006, when I was first elected, an important time when Congress changed political leadership and was able to move America forward,” Ms. Shea-Porter, New Hampshire Democrat, said in a statement.

Ms. Shea-Porter was first elected in 2006 and was re-elected in 2008, but lost to former Rep. Frank Guinta in 2010. The two have traded the seat back and forth since then with Ms. Shea-Porter winning in 2012 and Mr. Guinta winning in 2014, but she defeated him again last year by a little over one percent.

In her statement, she also said she looks forward to seeing the House “change political leadership” and “produce legislation that helps all Americans.”

New Hampshire’s First District was in Republican hands from 1985 until Ms. Shea-Porter won in 2006. Cook Political Report had the race as a Democratic tossup with Ms. Shea-Porter in the mix, but with the seat open Republicans could have a good chance to reclaim it.

The district, one of the most competitive in the country, includes Manchester, Seacoast and Lakes Region. President Trump won the district in 2016, and only lost the state overall by less than 1 percent.

The unexpected announcement puts Democrats in a tough position to find a candidate that can also win where the president performed well. On the Republican side, Mr. Guinta has previously said he does not intend to run for Congress again.

Democratic Campaign Congressional Committee name-checked former White House adviser Steve Bannon in a statement on Friday about the race.

“There is no doubt that Democrats will hold this seat, and we look forward to competing against whomever Steve Bannon nominates,” Meredith Kelly, DCCC communications director, said in the release.