KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs will be without center Mitch Morse and right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif when they face J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans’ defensive front Sunday night.

Morse remains sidelined after spraining his foot last month against Philadelphia, while Duvernay-Tardif was ruled out Friday after spraining his left knee last Monday night against Washington.

Zach Fulton is expected to start again at center, but coach Andy Reid did not indicate who would start at guard. Jordan Devey got the spot duty when Duvernay-Tardif went down last week, but Cam Erving and Parker Ehinger could factor into the mix against the Texans.

Erving, former first-round pick, hasn’t played since arriving in a preseason trade with Cleveland, while Ehinger hasn’t played since tearing a knee ligament with the Chiefs last season.

