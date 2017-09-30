The Congressional Leadership Fund plans to hold the first “Super Saturday” of voter engagement this weekend.

“The fact that our team will personally contact 100,000 voters in one day, across 17 districts over a year out from the midterm elections, is a testament to CLF’s seriousness and commitment to protecting the House Republican majority in 2018,” said CLF Executive Director Corry Bliss in a statement.

This Saturday’s effort, led by CLF field offices and over 500 volunteers, will consist of door-to-door contact and phone banks to “build relationships with voters in key districts.” The districts include a range of likely Republican wins, like Rep. Brian Mast in Florida, to more competitive seats like Rep. Steve Knight in California.

The super PAC dedicated to protecting the House Republican majority is the first to implement a “data-driven national field operation,” according to the press release from the group. They claim to have made over 2.5 million voter contacts in their field offices and pledged to raise $100 million for the 2018 midterms.