President Trump renewed his push Friday for the Senate to end the filibuster rule, calling it “a death sentence” for Republicans.

“It’s a disaster,” Mr. Trump told former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee in an interview. “If they don’t get rid of it, it’s just a death sentence.”

The president said when he took office, he thought Congress would present him with a “beautiful” bill to repeal Obamacare. But Senate Republicans, holding a four-vote majority, have failed in their attempts to approve a bill, most recently last week.

“That horrible thing happened because of a few people,” he said. “The problem is we have 52 [Republican] senators, and they have to get rid of the just absolutely crazy voting where you need 60. It’s a disaster for the Republicans.”

Republicans have been unable to muster even 50 votes for a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. The president has been calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, for months to end the filibuster rule that requires 60 votes to move forward with most legislation.

Mr. Huckabee, father of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, interviewed Mr. Trump for the premiere episode of his new show, “Huckabee,” to air Saturday night on TBN.