BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A former county Democratic Party chairman from Buffalo has been charged again with bribing a judge.

An eight-count federal indictment unsealed Friday includes charges similar to those brought against G. Steven Pigeon in state court last year.

Prosecutors say the former Erie County Democratic Party chairman got former state Supreme Court Judge John Michalek’s relatives political jobs in 2012 and 2013 in exchange for favorable decisions and to control who Michalek would appoint to a paid court receivership.

Michalek pleaded guilty last year.

Pigeon pleaded not guilty in federal court Friday to conspiracy, bribery and wire fraud and was released without bail.

His attorney Paul Cambria says he believes the federal charges were brought as an “end run” around a ruling in the state case that favored Pigeon.