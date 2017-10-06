PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) - A northwestern Indiana mayor facing federal bribery charges has hired as his new defense attorney a former top prosecutor in the 1990s investigation of President Bill Clinton.

Indianapolis lawyer Jackie Bennett Jr. is now representing Republican Portage Mayor James Snyder. Bennett was a top deputy to Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr, whose investigation led to Clinton’s impeachment over the cover-up of his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Snyder had been represented since his November 2016 indictment by Thomas Kirsch II, who won Senate confirmation this week as the new U.S. attorney for northern Indiana.

Snyder is charged with accepting money in exchange for towing contracts in his Porter County city. Snyder denies any wrongdoing and has a trial scheduled to begin in January.

