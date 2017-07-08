BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts could be moving quickly to outlaw so-called “bump stock” devices apparently used by the Las Vegas shooter.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers have both filed bills to ban the devices. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said he supports a ban.

The devices fit over the stock and grip of a semi-automatic rifle and allow the weapon to fire continuously, some 400 to 800 rounds in a single minute.

State Rep. David Linsky, a Natick Democrat, has filed legislation that would outlaw any devices that increase the rate of discharge of a weapon and ban the sale of large capacity feeding devices.

Republican Senate Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester has sponsored a bill that would prohibit devices that effectively turn rifles and shotguns into weapons with firing capabilities similar to machine guns.