The Trump administration said Friday it will let a vast universe of employers duck Obamacare’s contraceptive mandate by claiming a religious or moral objection, a long-awaited move that will enthuse pro-life conservatives and enrage advocates who say women’s rights to birth control are being threatened.

Under the new regulation, employers who assert a good-faith objection to having their insurance plans pay for contraception will be exempt so long as they notify their employees of the change, the Health and Human Services Department said.

Until now, religiously affiliated charities and family-owned companies had to sign a form saying they didn’t want to provide coverage, triggering a process where someone else would step in and offer coverage for free contraception.

The Trump administration said colleges, faith-based nonprofits and for-profit companies can now avoid the mandate by claiming a religious or moral objection instead of submitting the paperwork, while publicly traded companies must pinpoint a religious objection to claim an exemption.

Democrats fear hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of women will face higher costs under the new carve-outs from the rule, which provided 55 million women with access to no-cost birth control.

Yet administration officials argued “99.9 percent” of women will not be affected, citing the relatively limited pool of entities that sued over the rules under President Obama.

The administration said Mr. Trump is keeping his promises to people of faith and trying to clear up years of litigation over the Obama-era rules.

“For too long, the federal government has used the power of the state as a weapon against people of faith,” Mr. Trump said during the May 4 signing of an executive order on religious freedom.

Under Mr. Obama, only houses of worship and certain grandfathered employers were exempted from the mandate.

Others had to insure a range of contraceptives at no cost to female employees or, in some cases, sign an opt-out form — an accommodation that a Catholic order of nuns and other religious nonprofits challenged as burdensome.

The Obama administration fought the nuns all the way to the Supreme Court — deadlocked justices told both sides to reach a compromise — but the fight spilled into the Trump administration.

Friday’s decision is Mr. Trump’s latest attempt to dismantle his predecessor’s legacy.

Conservatives and pro-life groups are craving a win on health care after congressional Republicans shelved attempts to repeal and replace Obamacare and defund Planned Parenthood as punishment for its abortion practice.

Devout business owners and religious nonprofits have been waging war against the contraceptive mandate for years.

An outgrowth of the 2010 Affordable Care Act, the prior administration said most employers must provide insurance that cover 18 types of FDA-approved contraceptives, including birth control pills or the morning-after pill.

The Catholic Church and some other religions object to some of those contraceptives as sinful, and religious-based charities sued, saying they should be exempt, just as actual houses of worship are.

The Little Sisters of the Poor, an order of Catholic nuns dedicated to caring for the elderly, became the most prominent face of objections to the Obama rules. Mr. Trump promised to help them during his May signing ceremony in the White House Rose Garden.

It’s unclear how other employers, particularly larger corporations, will react to the new rules.

The left-leaning Center for American Progress sounded the alarm, noting more than half of requested exemption from January 2014 to March 2016 were for-profit entities. They said broadening exemptions “enable even more for-profit corporations the ability to make getting birth control more difficult.”

The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups say it is unfair to deny medical services to women based on the beliefs of their employers, and have threatened to take legal action.