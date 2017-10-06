MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (AP) — The Virginia medical examiner’s office has determined that a 28-year-old man found dead in a car in a Walmart parking lot died from inhaling cans of compressed air.

The man was found dead in June outside a Walmart in Midlothian. He had been dead several days before his body was discovered.

The medical examiner determined that he died from the toxic effects of inhaling Difluoroethane, a halogenated hydrocarbon used as a propellant in products designed for dusting electronic equipment and air brush painting. Authorities have said such products have been used by people looking for a cheap, quick high.

Chesterfield police Capt. Michael Louth said several cans of compressed air were found inside the man’s car.

The man was serving in the National Guard about the time of his death.