National Rifle Association CEO and Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre said Thursday that Hollywood’s stance on anti-gun laws is hypocritical.

“This Hollywood crowd makes billions a year, every single day, teaching gun irresponsibility to the American public. The hypocrisy is beyond belief,” Mr. LaPierre told Sean Hannity on Fox News.

“They criticize me for saying people ought to be able to protect themselves from murders, rapists, and robbers, and then they make billions depicting every night those same situations. The hypocrisy coming out of Hollywood is beyond belief. The American public doesn’t buy into it,” he added.

After revelations of decades-long sexual harassment, Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein said Thursday in a New York Times expose on him that he’s taking a leave to focus on the NRA, gun laws and President Trump. Mr. LaPierre didn’t respond to Mr. Weinstein directly, but was asked about gun safety and those who wish to ban guns.

Mr. LaPierre also addressed increased calls to ban “bump stocks,” a device that turns a semi-automatic weapon into a fully automatic firearm. He said the Obama-era allowance is something the group plans to look at and make sure it’s allowed.

“What the NRA has said is we ought to take a look at that and see if it’s in compliance with federal law and it’s worthy of additional regulation. That being said, we didn’t say ban. We didn’t say confiscate,” he said.

Mr. LaPierre also said the group is in “mourning” and also lost family members and friends in the Las Vegas tragedy.

The shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night left 58 people dead and 489 injured. The gunman, Stephen Paddock, had a stockpile of 23 guns in his room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Police found another 19 at his Mesquite, Nevada, home and seven at a Reno property.