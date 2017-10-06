President Trump’s decision to end Obamacare’s contraceptive mandate was based on his belief in First Amendment protection of religious freedom, the White House said Friday.

“This is a president who supports the first amendment, who supports the freedom of religion. I don’t know why that should be an issue,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The health care rule had forced faith-based organizations and business owned by people of faith to cover the cost of birth control in employee heath care plans or go through a laborious process to get an exemption.

The Trump administration nixed the requirement Friday.

She said the critics of the move, such as the American Civil Liberties Union, should direct their opposition toward the U.S. Constitution.

“If people don’t like what the constitution says, they should talk to Congress about changing it,” she said.