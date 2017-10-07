HOUSTON (AP) - Kell Walker ran for 127 yards and three touchdowns and Ahmad Bradshaw added 115 yards rushing and two more scores as Army forced turnovers on four straight possessions in the first half to build a big lead early in a 49-12 win over Rice on Saturday.

It was the first road win this season for Army, which extended Rice’s skid to four games.

The Owls turned the ball over six times in all - five fumbles and an interception.

The Black Knights (4-2) took a 7-0 lead when Max Regan returned an interception 48 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.

The Owls fumbled on the first play of their next possession and Army made it 14-0 when Bradshaw scored on a 3-yard run two plays later.

Rice (1-5) fumbled again on the first play of the next drive when Regan knocked the ball out of the hands of Miklo Smalls as he scrambled. Regan recovered it, setting up Walker’s 23-yard run on the next play - the first of three straight touchdowns by Walker, capped by a 47-yard run that gave Army 35-0 at halftime.

Emmanuel Esukpa got Rice on the board with a 22-yard run in the third quarter, but the kick was blocked and Bradshaw’s second touchdown, a 7-yard run, made it 42-6.

Yet another fumble by Rice, this one by Austin Trammell came late in the third quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

ARMY: The Black Knights should get a boost of confidence from their performance on both sides of the ball that ended their road woes.

RICE: The Owls will have to figure out a way to hold onto the ball if they hope to end their losing streak. They’ll have an extra week to regroup with their open week coming up next week.

UP NEXT

ARMY: The Black Knights host Eastern Michigan next Saturday.

RICE: The Owls are off next week before visiting Texas-San Antonio on Oct. 21.

