WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - Kenji Bahar threw for a career-high 324 yards with three touchdowns, Mike Basile had a career-high 19 tackles and Monmouth defeated Holy Cross 48-36 on Saturday.

Kamau Dumas also had an 89-yard punt return and 39-yard interception return for the Hawks (5-1). Dumas’ punt return in the third quarter - the first for Monmouth since 2011 - made it 41-17 and his pick six with 4:54 to play sealed the win.

Bahar completed 23 of 31 passes with Reggie White Jr. catching nine for 137 yards and touchdowns covering 13 and 3 yards. Michael Jolly ran for 119 yards on six carries and Erik Zokouri had two 1-yard TD plunges.

A week after setting the school record for career tackles, Basile added 17 solo stops with two assists - pushing his career total to 377 - and forced a fumble.

Holy Cross’ Peter Pujals completed 36 of 63 passes to 13 different for 509 yards - breaking his school record by one yard - and four touchdowns and ran for another for the Crusaders (2-4). Three of the touchdowns came in the fourth quarter.

Monmouth finished with 514 yards and Holy Cross 630.