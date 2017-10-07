Some of the highlights from the postgame in Game 1 of the NLDS between the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs, which Chicago won, 3-0:

Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon on his critical error in the sixth inning:

“It’s an error,” Rendon said. “It’s like when you have a car accident. It’s not a car ‘purpose.’ It’s a mistake. We’re human.”

Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy on the challenges of hitting Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks:

“Changing speeds, working both sides of the plate. He threw the ball really well. I don’t think we had an extra-base hit, if I’m not mistaken. It’s tough to put up runs when you’re not touching second from home plate. And he was really good tonight. He was really good.”

Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman on not letting past failures creep into their minds down 1-0:

“Those are in the past. Doesn’t matter. It’s a completely different team. Wouldn’t matter if we lost in the championship series or the World Series. If you don’t win the World Series, it’s disappointing. Obviously, every team but one’s going to be disappointed. It’s a new year. Obviously it didn’t go the way we wanted tonight, but we’ll bounce back tomorrow.”

Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper on how he felt playing nine innings after his recent return from a knee injury:

“I felt great. I had some pretty good at-bats, missed a couple pitches I could’ve drove, but that’s baseball and hopefully come out tomorrow and win a ballgame.”

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks on knowing that Stephen Strasburg had a no-hitter for five innings:

“I mean, you’re aware of it. You know how well he’s throwing the other side. You don’t think you’ve got to step it up. You just have to know every pitch, you have to have your focus because one pitch could be the difference in the ballgame.”

Cubs manager Joe Maddon on finding a way to score when two starting pitchers do so well:

“There are some other games like 9-8 tonight and all those other high-scoring games may be a little different. But when pitchers are at the top of their game, you have to score on outs. You have to make your own music somehow, because it’s very difficult.”

Nationals manager Dusty Baker on what’s next:

“Strasburg, he was pitching. He was doing all he could. You know, we just couldn’t muster up too much offense tonight. We’ll be better [Saturday].”