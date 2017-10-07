HOUSTON (AP) - Duke Catalon had 22 carries for 177 yards and two touchdowns and Kyle Postman accounted for three scores to help Houston beat SMU 35-22 on Saturday.

Postman was 19-of-27 passing for 172 with two touchdowns and two interceptions and had a 22-yard scoring reception.

SMU (4-2, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) took a 12-7 lead on a 37-yard field goal by Josh Williams early in the second quarter but the Cougars answered with a nine-play, 76-yard drive that gave them the lead for good when D’Eriq King hit Postman on a reverse pass. An SMU punt pinned Houston on its own five with 5:07 left in the first half but 10 plays later Ellis Jefferson’s 3-yard touchdown catch made it 21-12 at the break.

Ke’Mon Jones scored on a 1-yard run to pull the Mustangs to 21-19 midway through the third, but Catalon sandwiched touchdown runs of 52 and 16 yards around a 46-yard field goal by Williams to cap the scoring with 13:24 to go.

SMU moved into Houston territory on each of its three fourth-quarter possessions, but failed to convert on a fourth-and-5 from the 34 before Terrell Williams intercepted passes at 1 and then 6 to seal it.

