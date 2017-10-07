President Trump lashed out at late night talk show hosts from his Twitter account Saturday morning, accusing them of “one-sided” coverage while calling for Republicans to receive “equal time” on the air.

“Late Night host are dealing with the Democrats for their very ‘unfunny’ & repetitive material, always anti-Trump! Should we get Equal Time?” Mr. Trump tweeted at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

“More and more people are suggesting that Republicans (and me) should be given Equal Time on T.V. when you look at the one-sided coverage?” Mr. Trump said in a follow-up tweet four minutes later.

Mr. Trump was possibly referencing a Federal Communication Commission rule mandating public over-the-air radio and TV stations offer equal time to legally qualified candidates running for public office. The president — who has already held reelection-campaign rallies — isn’t on the ballot again until 2020, and the rule doesn’t necessarily preclude hosts from presenting political commentary.

Mike DiCenzo, a writer and producer for NBC’s “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” was quick to fire back Saturday morning at the president’s remarks.

“That’s not how it works. You’re not campaigning. You’re the president,” Mr. DiCenzo tweeted. “Now kindly stop tweeting nonsense and go do your job for once.”

The White House did not immediately return an email Saturday morning seeking clarification with respect to the president’s comments. Mr. Trump left the White House about an hour after the tweets en route to his nearby golf resort in Sterling, Virginia, according to a pool report.

While comedians and television hosts have poked fun at sitting U.S. presidents for decades, a study published in May out of George Mason University found that Mr. Trump was the butt of more late-night jokes during his first 100 days in office than any modern predecessor.

Nearly nine months after entering the White House, late night hosts have continued to make targeting Mr. Trump practically as commonplace as the president’s routine Twitter attacks.

“Late night hosts have taken a hard turn to the left, attacking President Trump, well we know this – every single night,” Fox News host Abby Huntsman said in the segment that aired Saturday morning on “Fox & Friends,” a morning cable news program regularly praised by the president, moments before Mr. Trump’s tweets referencing a desire for “equal time.”

Mr. Trump’s pair of tweets targeting late night hosts marked the third consecutive Saturday morning in which he responded to criticism by unloaded on social media. He lashed out from his Twitter account two weeks earlier at basketball star Stephen Curry, and last Saturday he unleashed on Carmen Yulín Cruz, the mayor of hurricane-ravaged San Juan, Puerto Rico.