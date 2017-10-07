LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) - Devlin Hodges became Samford’s all-time leader in passing yards and out-dueled his younger brother Duncan as the Bulldogs defeated VMI 26-7 on Saturday.

Devlin Hodges, a junior, completed 26 of 38 passes for 262 yards and a touchdown, pushing his career total to 8,204 yards at Samford (4-2, 2-1 Southern Conference). He needed just nine yards to pass Ray Nelson, who played from 2001-04.

Duncan Hodges, a red-shirt freshman, guided the Keydets (0-6, 0-3) 77 yards in 10 plays and scored on a 3-yard run to open the game but finished 16 of 31 for 121 yards and was intercepted three times.

Samford came right back with a four-play, 63 yard drive, tying it on Moise Satine’s 33-yard run. Satine finished with 97 yards. Jordan Weaver followed with the first of his career-high four field goals. Devlin Hodges’ 23-yard pass to Andrew Harris in the second quarter helped Samford take a 20-7 lead at halftime.

