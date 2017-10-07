DALLAS (AP) - Devante Kincade passed for 265 yards and three touchdowns and Grambling took advantage of three turnovers on the way to a 34-21 defeat of Prairie View in the 94th annual State Fair Classic played in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday.

Kendall Hill stopped Prairie View’s opening drive with an interception on the sixth play of the game and that led to Kincade finding Darrell Clark for a 16-yard score. The Tigers (5-1, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) scored 21 unanswered points in the second quarter, building a comfortable 31-7 halftime lead. Martez Carter highlighted when he took a handoff, hurdled one defender, bounced off another and ran 76 yards to score.

Grambling piled up 419 yards of offense and scored 10 points off two Prairie View fumbles and the interception. Grambling recorded seven sacks, De’Andre Hogues with three.

Lavell McCuller passed for 192 yards with two touchdowns for Prairie View (2-3, 2-1).

