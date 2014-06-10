A Minnesota man who lived in a house with the decomposing bodies of his mother and twin brother for about a year says he and could not bring himself to report their deaths to authorities.

Sixty-year-old Robert James Kuefler of White Bear Lake tells The Associated Press that he was “traumatized” by their deaths.

White Bear Police Capt. Dale Hager says Kuefler was charged this past week with interference with a dead body or scene of death. Hager says the pair died of natural causes.

Kuefler said his mother, 94-year-old Evelyn Kuefler, died in August 2015 and his brother, Richard Kuefler, died months earlier. Police discovered their bodies in September 2016.

Court records say his mother’s body was decayed and skeletal and his brother’s body was “mummified.”