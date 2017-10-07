WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - Chauncey Caldwell accounted for 208 combined yards rushing and passing and threw the game-winning touchdown to Jacen Murphy to lead North Carolina Central past Howard 13-7 on Saturday.

With the win, North Carolina Central (4-1, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Conference) extended its conference win streak to 18 games.

Trailing 7-6, Caldwell through a 30-yard score to Murphy for the game’s final margin with 7:32 to play in the third quarter. Isaiah Totten ran 19 times for 112 yards for North Carolina Central.

Howard (2-3, 1-1) outgained the Eagles 400 to 336 in total yards and failed to take advantage of 113 yards of penalties by the Eagles.

Caylin Newton threw for 312 yards but had two interceptions. With one of the picks, safety Davanta Reynolds now has four straight games with a takeaway.

Newton put the Bison out front 7-0 with 2:18 left in the first on a 75-yard touchdown pass to Damion Gillespie. Gillespie had seven receptions for 153 yards and Guy Lemonier also had six catches for 111 yards.

