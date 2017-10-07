LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Latest on sex harassment allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

President Donald Trump, preparing to board a helicopter to travel from the White House to a North Carolina fundraiser on Saturday, was asked by reporters to weigh in on the embattled Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

“I’ve known Harvey Weinstein a long time,” Trump replied. When asked if he was surprised by the accusations, the president replied: “I’m not at all surprised to see it.”

Trump brushed off a query about his 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape comments, in which he bragged about women letting him kiss them and grab their genitals because he is famous.

“That’s locker room,” he said, echoing his characterization of the remarks after the audio was revealed during last year’s presidential campaign.

___

11:09 a.m.

Attorney Lisa Bloom says she is no longer representing movie mogul Harvey Weinstein as he confronts sexual harassment allegations.

Bloom posted on Twitter that she has resigned as an adviser to Weinstein. She added that he and his board of directors are “moving toward an agreement.”

Bloom didn’t immediately respond to an email request for further comment. She previously has represented victims of sexual harassment and assault and her work with Weinstein drew fierce criticism online.

Charles Harder, another attorney representing Weinstein, didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

The allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein were detailed in a report this week by The New York Times. Weinstein is on indefinite leave from the company he co-founded while it conducts an investigation into the allegations.