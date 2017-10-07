President Trump said Saturday that allegations of sexual assault against film producer Harvey Weinstein were no surprise to him.

“I’ve known Harvey Weinstein for a long time, I’m not at all surprised,” Mr. Trump told reporters outside the White House.

He was referring to a report that Mr. Weinstein, who is taking a leave from his film company, has settled complaints of sexual assault with at least eight women. Mr. Weinstein has been a strong support of Democratic candidates, hosting fundraisers for then-President Obama and others.

Mr. Trump’s comments on the subject came one year to the day after the release of the “Access Hollywood” tape in which he used crude language to describe groping women.

Asked about the tape by reporters Saturday, the president again called it “locker room [talk].”