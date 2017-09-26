President Trump on Sunday morning launched a Twitter attack against retiring Sen. Bob Corker, saying he “didn’t have the guts” to seek reelection.

The Tennessee Republican quickly fired back, calling Mr. Trump’s White House “an adult day care center.”

In his tweets, the president said Mr. Corker — who previously had questioned Mr. Trump’s competence — wanted his endorsement for reelection, but he refused.

The president also said Mr. Corker is partly to blame for the Iran nuclear deal, which Mr. Trump may scrap.

“Senator Bob Corker ‘begged’ me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said ‘NO’ and he dropped out (said he could not win without my endorsement),” Mr. Trump tweeted. “He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said ‘NO THANKS.’ He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal!”

In the last of his three tweets Sunday, Mr. Trump said the senator would be an obstacle to the administration’s legislative goals.

“Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn’t have the guts to run!” the president tweeted.

Mr. Corker responded shortly afterward, taking to his own Twitter account to cast the president and his administration as juvenile.

“It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning,” the senator tweeted.