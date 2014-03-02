WASHINGTON (AP) - A Democratic senator says it “probably makes sense” for all arms of the party that have received contributions from disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein to return it or donate it to charity.

Some congressional Democrats have started to give charities thousands of dollars in donations from Weinstein - after a New York Times report detailed he settled sexual harassment lawsuits with at least eight women.

Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut says “this is a pretty bad guy who did some really awful things.”

Murphy notes that politicians collect large sums in contributions.

He adds: “I don’t require a background check to contribute to my campaign. And so there are probably lots of people with unsavory backgrounds and pasts who have given to both Democrats and Republicans.”