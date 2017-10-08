DAVIS, Calif. (AP) - Gage Gubrud threw for 452 yards and six touchdowns to lift Eastern Washington to a 41-38 win over UC Davis on Saturday night.

Trailing 38-34 late in the fourth quarter, Eastern Washington (4-2, 3-0 Big Sky Conference) drove 75 yards in 12 plays and Gubrud connected with Nic Sblendorio on a 6-yard touchdown pass to retake the advantage with 1:37 left.

UC Davis (3-3, 2-2) responded with a 43-yard drive to the 33 but Max O’Rourke missed a 49-yard field-goal attempt and the Eagles ran out the clock to seal the win.

Gubrud was 33-for-53 passing with two interceptions, and the six touchdowns tied his career best. Nsimba Webster had 102 yards on six catches, including a 71-yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 31-26. Talolo Limu-Jones had two touchdown catches, while Sam McPherson and Jayson Williams each had one.

In a game that featured the Big Sky’s top two offenses, the Aggies led most of way but were outscored 21-10 in the fourth quarter.

Jake Maier was 35 of 55 for 367 yards passing and two touchdowns for UC Davis. C.J. Spencer ran in three touchdowns for the Aggies and Keelan Doss had 208 yards on 15 receptions, including a 16-yard TD catch in the third quarter.

___

