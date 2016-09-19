After claiming that the gun lobby completely controls the Republican Party, Hillary Clinton ought to be given “an award for hypocrisy” because of her own decades-long reliance on armed security guards, said Chris Cox, executive director of the National Rifle Association’s legislative arm.

Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” Mr. Cox said his organization remains open to regulating so-called bump stocks in the wake of last week’s massacre in Las Vegas. Such devices, which can convert semi-automatic weapons into near-automatic ones, aided Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock in his assault last week.

But Mr. Cox said calls for broader gun-control measures, especially from prominent Democrats like Mrs. Clinton, are misguided.

“She gets an award for hypocrisy because she will never spend a moment, a breath, without armed security around her,” Mr. Cox said. “Her life is no more valuable than the single mom living in Chicago working the late shift who wants to carry a gun to defend herself.”

Speaking on “The Tonight Show” last week, Mrs. Clinton said she’ll continue to speak out in favor of gun control, and she took direct aim at both the GOP and the NRA.

“I can’t believe that one whole political party in the greatest country on earth is totally sold to the gun lobby and will do whatever they are ordered to do, despite the loss of life,” she said.

As a former first lady, Mrs. Clinton has around-the-clock Secret Service protection.