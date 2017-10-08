SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The songs of Woody Guthrie, the Dust-Bowl era and labor movement will be featured when songwriter Bucky Halker performs Oct. 12 at the Illinois State Museum .

Halker is a historian, songwriter and guitarist. He has been likened to Depression-era folk singer Guthrie and his music linked to “the passionate fire of John Steinbeck.”

The 7 p.m. concert is part of the “Music at the Museum ” series hosted by Illinois singer and songwriter Chris Vallillo .

Halker draws on his experiences traveling, Midwest populist roots and interest in American history. His music conjures country, folk, blues and rock. The Chicago Tribune has called him “one of Chicago’s most interesting songwriters.”

Tickets to the concert at the downtown Springfield site are $10 for adults and $8 for museum members and children under 12.