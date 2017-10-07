Las Vegas casino magnate Steve Wynn said Sunday that his resorts and casinos had an extensive profile on Stephen Paddock, the gunman who killed 58 people last week in the deadliest mass shooting in American history, and that were no red flags of any kind.

“The most vanilla profile one could possibly imagine,” Mr. Wynn told “Fox News Sunday.”

“A modest gambler, at least by our standards,” he said. “Nothing serious, paid promptly, never owed any money anywhere in Las Vegas. He didn’t fit the profile of a problem or a compulsive gambler … You never, ever would stop a man like this from coming in the building.”

Investigators have struggled to find a motive for Paddock’s rampage, which saw him rain fire down from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino onto concert-goers at a country music festival across the street. Fifty-eight people died and hundreds more were wounded.

Mr. Wynn, one of the most prominent figures in Las Vegas, said his properties over the past two years have instituted new security and profiling procedures, including checking on any guests who post a “do not disturb” sign on their rooms for longer than 12 hours.

Paddock reportedly kept such a sign on his door for several days leading up to the shooting as he prepped for the rampage.

Still, even with increased security measures, Mr. Wynn said it would’ve been next to impossible to predict Paddock’s behavior.

“This behavior, according to my employees, is as stunning and unexpected as anybody any of them have ever met,” he said.