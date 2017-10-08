The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (43)
|6-0
|1507
|1
|2. Clemson (18)
|6-0
|1481
|2
|3. Penn St.
|6-0
|1370
|4
|4. Georgia
|6-0
|1327
|5
|5. Washington
|6-0
|1284
|6
|6. TCU
|5-0
|1192
|8
|7. Wisconsin
|5-0
|1127
|9
|8. Washington St.
|6-0
|1094
|11
|9. Ohio St.
|5-1
|1051
|10
|10. Auburn
|5-1
|914
|12
|11. Miami
|4-0
|908
|13
|12. Oklahoma
|4-1
|851
|3
|13. Southern Cal
|5-1
|795
|14
|14. Oklahoma St.
|4-1
|712
|15
|15. Virginia Tech
|5-1
|617
|16
|16. Notre Dame
|5-1
|583
|21
|17. Michigan
|4-1
|524
|7
|18. South Florida
|5-0
|482
|18
|19. San Diego St.
|6-0
|465
|19
|20. NC State
|5-1
|421
|24
|21. Michigan St.
|4-1
|416
|-
|22. UCF
|4-0
|274
|25
|23. Stanford
|4-2
|109
|-
|24. Texas Tech
|4-1
|105
|-
|25. Navy
|5-0
|74
|-
Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech 39, West Virginia 26, Louisville 25, Utah 17, LSU 9, Florida 9, Kentucky 6, Iowa St. 5, Texas A&M; 4, Memphis 2.