The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (43) 6-0 1507 1 2. Clemson (18) 6-0 1481 2 3. Penn St. 6-0 1370 4 4. Georgia 6-0 1327 5 5. Washington 6-0 1284 6 6. TCU 5-0 1192 8 7. Wisconsin 5-0 1127 9 8. Washington St. 6-0 1094 11 9. Ohio St. 5-1 1051 10 10. Auburn 5-1 914 12 11. Miami 4-0 908 13 12. Oklahoma 4-1 851 3 13. Southern Cal 5-1 795 14 14. Oklahoma St. 4-1 712 15 15. Virginia Tech 5-1 617 16 16. Notre Dame 5-1 583 21 17. Michigan 4-1 524 7 18. South Florida 5-0 482 18 19. San Diego St. 6-0 465 19 20. NC State 5-1 421 24 21. Michigan St. 4-1 416 - 22. UCF 4-0 274 25 23. Stanford 4-2 109 - 24. Texas Tech 4-1 105 - 25. Navy 5-0 74 -

Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech 39, West Virginia 26, Louisville 25, Utah 17, LSU 9, Florida 9, Kentucky 6, Iowa St. 5, Texas A&M; 4, Memphis 2.