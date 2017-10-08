By The Associated Press - Associated Press - Sunday, October 8, 2017

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

RecordPtsPrv
1. Alabama (43)6-015071
2. Clemson (18)6-014812
3. Penn St.6-013704
4. Georgia6-013275
5. Washington6-012846
6. TCU5-011928
7. Wisconsin5-011279
8. Washington St.6-0109411
9. Ohio St.5-1105110
10. Auburn5-191412
11. Miami4-090813
12. Oklahoma4-18513
13. Southern Cal5-179514
14. Oklahoma St.4-171215
15. Virginia Tech5-161716
16. Notre Dame5-158321
17. Michigan4-15247
18. South Florida5-048218
19. San Diego St.6-046519
20. NC State5-142124
21. Michigan St.4-1416-
22. UCF4-027425
23. Stanford4-2109-
24. Texas Tech4-1105-
25. Navy5-074-

Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech 39, West Virginia 26, Louisville 25, Utah 17, LSU 9, Florida 9, Kentucky 6, Iowa St. 5, Texas A&M; 4, Memphis 2.

LOAD COMMENTS ()

 

Click to Read More

Click to Hide