President Trump said he was “proud” of Vice President Mike Pence for walking out of Sunday’s NFL game in Indianapolis game after an estimated 23 San Francisco players took a knee during the national anthem.

“I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen,” said Mr. Trump in a tweet.

I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

The president’s shout-out came shortly after Mr. Pence said on Twitter that he left the game because “@POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem.”

Local media reports said that 23 San Francisco players knelt in protest instead of standing for “The Star-Spangled Banner,” which was fewer than the 30 49ers who refused to stand during last weekend’s game.

No Colts players sat or knelt during the national anthem, according to the Indianapolis Star.

SEE ALSO: Vice President Pence walks out of Colts game after 49ers’ anthem protests

Mr. Pence, the former Indiana governor, had attended the game to see former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning inducted into the Ring of Honor and his #18 jersey retired at Lucas Oil Stadium.