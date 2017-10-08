Vice President Mike Pence walked out of Sunday’s NFL game in Indianapolis after 23 San Francisco 49ers players took a knee during the national anthem.

Shortly thereafter, Mr. Pence said in a tweet that, “I left today’s Colts game because President Trump and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem.”

I stand with @POTUS Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/B0zP5M41MQ — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

“At a time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience, now more than ever, we should rally around our Flag and everything that unites us. While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don’t think it’s too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem.”

The former Indiana governor, Mr. Pence added, “I stand with President Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem.”

NBC Bay Area sports reporter Matt Maiocco said he counted 23 San Francisco players refusing to stand for the national anthem in protest.

I count 23 member of the #49ers kneeling for the playing of the national anthem as a protest of social inequality. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 8, 2017

The San Jose Mercury News also reported that 23 players from the 49ers knelt on the sideline.

No Indianapolis Colts players took a knee Sunday during the national anthem, according to the Indianapolis Star.