After throwing five picks in a 30-9 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger wondered if he’s washed up.

Roethlisberger has struggled all season and threw back-to-back pick-6’s against Jacksonville.

“Maybe I don’t have it anymore,” Roethlisberger said. “I’m not playing well enough.”

The Steelers are 3-2 and still lead the AFC North, but Roethlisberger’s comments add to the drama hanging over them.

Last week, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown dealt with the backlash from an outburst on the sideline during their 26-9 win over the Ravens. Roethislisberger called it an “unnecessary distraction.”

Following Week 2, Roethlisberger said he felt “sick to his stomach” after his team remained in the locker room during the national anthem.

In the offseason, Roethlisberger reportedly mulled retirement. Is this now the end for him?