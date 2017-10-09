The Washington Redskins had their bye week, but the Philadelphia Eagles used Sunday to create more separation in the NFC East.

In the Eagles‘ 34-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz had his best game of the season, throwing for 304 yards and four touchdowns.

Redskins fans might remember wide receiver Nelson Agholor from Week 1. Check out this touchdown:

The Eagles are now 4-1 and up 1½ games in the division over the Redskins. Washington plays the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday while the Eagles play Thursday Night Football in Carolina.

Perhaps most encouraging for the Eagles, Wentz had the highest passer rating of his career (128.3).

There’s still a lot of football left, but the Eagles look like a serious threat in the NFC East.