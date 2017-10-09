Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster resigned Monday after a video emerged of him snorting a white substance with a $20 bill.

A video was posted late Sunday to Facebook identifying the man as Forester. On tape, Foerster said he was about to go into a meeting before snorting the substance.

Foerster confessed it was him, according to ESPN.

“I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions,” Foerster said in a statement. “I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals.”

Foerster was the Washington Redskins offensive line coach from 2010-2014 under Mike Shanahan and Jay Gruden. He has been an NFL coach since 1993.

The Miami Dolphins hired Foerster in 2016 to be their offensive line coach.

“We were made aware of the video late last night and have no tolerance for this behavior,” the Dolphins said in a statement. “After speaking with Chris this morning, he accepted full responsibility and we accepted his resignation effective immediately. Although Chris is no longer with the organization, we will work with him to get the help he needs during this time.”