President Trump tweeted Monday that Vice President Mike Pence was praised for leaving Sunday’s football game during a protest by NFL players.

“The trip by @VP Pence was long planned. He is receiving great praise for leaving game after the players showed such disrespect for country!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Mr. Pence attended the Indianapolis Colts game against the San Francisco 49ers, but left when players refused to stand for the national anthem. The vice president took to Twitter to explain his actions saying that if players could not respect the flag, then he would not “dignify” the event.

“While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don’t think it’s too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem,” he tweeted.

The national anthem protests sparked nationwide outrage in the several weeks. Mr. Trump waded into the debate at a rally in Alabama late last month by slamming former player Colin Kaepernick, who was the first player to remain seated during the anthem as a protest to police brutality.



Some players at Sunday’s game did take a knee during the anthem, prompting Mr. Pence to leave the game early.

Mr. Trump said he asked Mr. Pence to leave the game if such a protest were to happen.



“I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen,” he tweeted.