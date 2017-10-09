MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A proposal targeting sanctuary cities in Wisconsin offering protections for immigrants living in the country illegally is up for a public hearing in the Legislature.

The bill introduced by Republican Sen. Steve Nass is scheduled for a hearing Thursday before the Senate’s Labor and Regulatory Reform Committee.

A similar effort died last year following an outpouring of opposition. Immigrant rights advocates and others are expected to come out in force against the measure yet again.

The measure would prohibit local governments from enacting any ordinances, resolutions or policies that would prevent federal immigration laws from being enforced.

Supporters call it a common sense proposal to protect Wisconsin citizens and those visiting the state.

It must pass both the Senate and Assembly and be signed by Gov. Scott Walker before becoming law.