Twitter on Monday blocked Senate hopeful Marsha Blackburn’s campaign announcement video over comments she made about the sale of fetal body parts, The Associated Press reported.

The Tennessee congresswoman says in the video that she “stopped the sale of baby body parts,” which the social media site said would “evoke a strong negative reaction,” according to AP. Twitter added that the video will be allowed if that line is omitted.

The video was Ms. Blackburn’s announcement of her intention to run for U.S. Senate in 2018 to replace current Sen. Bob Corker, who is retiring. Her comments in the video are about a story from 2015 that claimed Planned Parenthood was selling fetal body parts and tissue to researchers for profit.



Representatives of Planned Parenthood were secretly recorded discussing how the exchange works, but the organization claimed the tapes were false or edited. Profiting from the sale of body parts is illegal, but can be legally donated to research.

A congressional panel was convened to investigate the claims, which Ms. Blackburn chaired. They made 15 criminal recommendations in a report released in January.