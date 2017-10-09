Scott Pruitt announced Monday that the Trump administration would roll back Obama era regulation on coal-fired power plants.

“I’m here to make an announcement that’s very, very important for you. Tomorrow, in Washington, D.C., I’ll be signing a proposed rule to withdraw the so-called Clean Power Plan of the past administration and thus begin the effort to withdraw that rule,” Mr. Pruitt, head of the Environmental Protection Agency, said at an event in Kentucky.

The Clean Power Plan aimed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants, especially coal-burning plants, and increase renewable energy resources. States had to submit plans to the EPA on how they planned to reduce those emissions late last year. The regulation has been challenged in court on the constitutionality of the plan. In August, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia gave the EPA an additional 60 days to review the plan and submit their position to the court before settling on the legality of the rule.

“The president sent a message,” Mr. Pruitt said to much applause from the audience. “When you think about what that rule meant, that rule was really was picking winners and losers.”

Critics say repealing this regulation will make it impossible to meet the carbon standards propose in the Paris Climate Accord. Although President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the agreement earlier this year, some states said they have opted to stay in the agreement.