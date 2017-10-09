EASTON, Pa. (AP) - The Latest on a prosecutor’s decision to forgo charges against a man who asked U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey whether his daughter had been kidnapped (all times local):

A man who asked Republican Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (TOO’-mee) whether his daughter had been kidnapped says he was trying to make a point about a program that shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

Simon Radecki asked Toomey at a televised town hall in August to confirm whether or not his “daughter Bridget has been kidnapped.”

A prosecutor announced Monday that Radecki’s question was within the bounds of free speech and that he will not face charges.

Nothing happened to Toomey’s daughter.

Radecki says his hypothetical question was meant to bring attention to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. President Donald Trump recently ended the program, which protected immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Radecki says “DACA recipients are way more” on his mind than what happened Monday.

