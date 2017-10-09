CHICAGO (AP) - Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford was active for Monday’s game against the Chicago Bears after missing the previous three because of a left knee injury.

Bradford experienced swelling and soreness following a strong season opener against New Orleans and sought a second opinion from the surgeon who performed both his ACL reconstructions, Dr. James Andrews.

Bradford practiced on a limited basis last week and said Friday he was feeling “night and day” better. The Vikings dropped two of three with Case Keenum filling in.

Receiver Michael Floyd was active after serving a four-game suspension. His punishment stemmed from a drunken driving arrest while with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Bears were without linebacker Willie Young (triceps) and cornerback Marcus Cooper (back).

