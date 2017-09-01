Salt Lake City police are facing a public relations disaster over a video of a detective who arrested nurse Alex Wubbels at University Hospital as she explained its policy on blood draws.

Body cam footage taken July 26 after an car accident shows Detective Jeff Payne forcibly arrest Ms. Wubbels as she explained the hospital’s rules regarding blood draws. Cops did not have an electronic warrant for the procedure, the unconscious patient could not give consent, nor was he under arrest.

Footage was shared on Thursday during a press conference with attorney Karra Porter, who is representing Ms. Wubbels.

“This is something that you guys agreed to with this hospital,” Ms. Wubbels says in video provided by The Salt Lake Tribune. “The three things that allow us to do that are if you have electronic warrant, patient consent or patient under arrest … and neither of those things … the patient can’t consent, he told me repeatedly that he doesn’t have a warrant and the patient is not under arrest. So, I’m just trying to do what I’m supposed to do, that’s all.”

Detective Payne says, “We’re done, we’re done — you’re under arrest. We’re going, we’re done, we’re done, I said we’re done!”

“Somebody help me. Stop! You’re assaulting me, stop!” Ms. Wubbels says during the exchange. “Stop — I’ve done nothing wrong!”

The hospital released a statement to the newspaper reiterating its support for the nurse.

“She followed procedures and protocols in this matter and was acting in her patient’s best interest,” the hospital said. “We have worked with our law enforcement partners on this issue to ensure an appropriate process for moving forward.”

Salt Lake police Sgt. Brandon Shearer said an internal investigation into the incident has already started.

The detective was suspended from the department’s blood-draw program, although he remains on duty.

“I can’t sit on this video and not attempt to speak out both to re-educate and inform,” Ms. Wubbels said. “[Law enforcement agencies] need to be having conversations about what is appropriate intervention. It hurts to relive it.”

Ms. Porter told reporters that no claim or lawsuit has been filed as of Thursday.