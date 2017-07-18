TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - A person with knowledge of the situation says the Arizona Cardinals have released running back Chris Johnson.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the team had not officially announced its list of players who were released.

The 31-year-old running back played two injury-plagued seasons with the Cardinals and did not play in Thursday night’s preseason finale at Denver. His release apparently means Andre Ellington and Elijhaa Penny will join David Johnson and kick/punt returner Kerwynn Williams as running backs on Arizona’s 53-man roster.

Chris Johnson is just 463 yards shy of 10,000 yards rushing for his nine-year pro career. At one point, with the Tennessee Titans, he was among the league’s most outstanding backs. In 2009, he was the NFL’s leading rusher with 2,006 yards, one of only seven NFL players to top 2,000 yards rushing in a season.

NFL Network and ESPN first reported Johnson’s release.

___

