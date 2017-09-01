Two Maryland men were arrested this week after an armed robbery inside a pub filled with cops.

Members of the Baltimore County Police Department were enjoying a retirement party on Tuesday at Monaghan’s Pub when two armed individuals came in and demanded cash. It only took a moment for an employee to notify cops, who then captured the men outside the building.

Joseph McInnis III, 21, and Tyree McCoy, 22, were charged with armed robbery, theft and other related offenses, a local Fox affiliate reported Wednesday.

Mugshots taken after the incident show Mr. McInnis with two black eyes, a bloody nose and multiple abrasions across his forehead.