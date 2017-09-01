HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - The president of Dartmouth College is urging the Trump administration to maintain a program that has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation.

The White House says President Donald Trump will announce a decision Tuesday on the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which covers young people who were brought into the country illegally as children. Dartmouth has long supported maintaining and expanding the program.

In a letter to Trump on Friday, Dartmouth President Philip Hanlon says those affected at the Ivy League school are both outstanding students and “exceptional individuals who have persevered through unprecedented challenges.”

Applicants to Dartmouth are not required to provide their citizenship status, and the college does not maintain a count or list of undocumented students on campus.