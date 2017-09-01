President Trump said he’s poised to make a decision either Friday or over the weekend on whether to scrap the Obama-era deportation amnesty that’s protecting some 800,000 illegal immigrants.

“We’ll issue it sometime over the weekend; sometime today or over the weekend, we’ll have a decision,” the president said from the White House.

“We love the Dreamers,” the president added.

Mr. Trump is facing a Sept. 5 deadline for a decision on whether to phase out the 2012 amnesty or mount an uphill battle to defend it in court. Texas has said it will file a challenge unless the president agrees to end the program.

Known as DACA, the program was implemented by executive action under President Obama. A later Obama amnesty, known as DAPA, has already been ruled illegal and legal analysts say there’s little change DACA could survive a challenge with the DAPA ruling as precedent.