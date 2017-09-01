President Trump has signed a declaration designating Sunday as a “Day of Prayer” for Hurricane Harvey victims.

The president said that is was appropriate “during times of great need to ask for God’s blessing and God’s guidance.”

He singed the declaration Friday after meeting with faith leaders in the Oval Office.

Mr. Trump saluted the “American spirit of service” that he saw in the men and women coming to the aid of victims of the historic flooding and storm damage in Texas and Louisiana.

“Brave first responders have rescued those stranded in drowning cars and rising water,” he said. “And I have to tell you, I’ve watched the Coast Guard, thousands of lives have been saved by our great Coast Guard.”

He also commended the everyday heroes who came to the rescue of friends, neighbors and strangers.

“Individuals of every background are striving for the same goal: to aid and comfort people facing devastating loses. As American we know that no challenge is too great for us to overcome — no challenge,” he said. “We invite all Americans to join us as we continue to pray for those who have lost family members and fiends and for those who are suffering from this great crisis.”