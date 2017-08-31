Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday that rescue efforts are still the main priority in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Harvey.

“The first thing we need to do is to work tirelessly in the Beaumont region and the Houston region as we continue the rescue process because that process is not over,” Mr. Abbott said on Fox News.

The governor said he’s received tremendous support from the Trump administration as his state looks to rebuild. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the region Thursday and helped clear some of the brush and fallen debris. President Trump and first lady Melania Trump are expected to visit the state again over the weekend.

“From the president to the vice president to the entire Cabinet, there’s been one of both compassion from their very heart from the way they’ve been moved to see the devastation, but also there’s been a deep commitment to ensure they will do all they can to rebuild Texas,” Mr. Abbott said.

He also declared Sunday a day of prayer in the state.

“Doesn’t matter what faith or religion or belief you have. This is a time for Texans and Americans to be united,” the governor said.