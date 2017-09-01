FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - The Rice football team will soon head to Houston after spending most of the week in the Dallas area because the floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey kept the Owls from returning home after opening the season in Australia.

The Owls will practice Friday morning on the TCU campus in Fort Worth before making the 250-mile trip to Houston. The water has mostly receded after record rainfall from the slow-moving remnants of Harvey.

Rice was playing No. 14 Stanford in Sydney, Australia, when conditions in Houston began deteriorating Saturday night. By the time the Owls returned to the U.S., they couldn’t get to Houston and decided to stop in the Dallas area, arriving Monday.

Coach David Bailiff has said at least eight players were aware that their apartments or houses near the Rice campus had flooded.

