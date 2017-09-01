By - Associated Press - Friday, September 1, 2017

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - Tanner Gueller threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, and Idaho State beat Division-II member Western Oregon 37-6 on Thursday night in the season debut for both.

Western Oregon led 6-3 at halftime but early in the third, Idaho State’s Adkin Aguirre picked off Nick Duckworth’s pass at Western Oregon’s 42-yard line. Gueller then led an 11-play, 42-yard drive capped by a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jake Johnson to give the Bengals their first lead.

After Idaho State forced a punt, Gueller threw a 71-yard score to Austin Campbell to extend the lead to 16-6. Early in the fourth, Ty Flanagan padded the lead to 23-6 with a 20-yard TD run with 12:28 to play.

Flanagan ran for 100 yards on 14 carries.

Duckworth threw for 288 yards and Paul Revis had 13 catches for 137 yards.

LOAD COMMENTS ()

 

Click to Read More

Click to Hide